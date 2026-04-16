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Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Sun Hung Kai Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties gapped down at the open from $17.76 to $17.02 and was last trading around $17.64 on very light volume (423 shares).
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy to a hold; overall analyst coverage shows one Buy and two Hold ratings, with an average rating of Hold.
  • Shares are down about 0.6%, trading near the 50‑day moving average of $17.30 and well above the 200‑day average of $14.49, suggesting longer-term support despite the short-term pullback.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.02. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 423 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Hung Kai Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties OTCMKTS: SUHJY is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory's largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company's core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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