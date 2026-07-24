Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Sun Life Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sun Life Financial hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $82.25, reflecting strong recent momentum in the stock.
  • Analyst views are mixed but lean positive overall, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67, even as some firms maintained neutral or underweight calls.
  • The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and raised its dividend to $0.96 per share quarterly, supporting a 4.7% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sun Life Financial.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF - Get Free Report) TSE: SLF hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.25 and last traded at $82.0280, with a volume of 66482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF - Get Free Report) TSE: SLF last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.99 million. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Sun Life Financial's payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sun Life Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Sun Life Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Life Financial wasn't on the list.

While Sun Life Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines