Sun Life Financial (SLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF - Get Free Report) TSE: SLF will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $925.9890 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF - Get Free Report) TSE: SLF last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $973.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 8.48%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $72.06.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sun Life Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sun Life Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

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