Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $7.9450. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $7.9450, with a volume of 300 shares.

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Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co, Ltd. is a China-based designer and manufacturer of precision optical components and optoelectronic products. The company’s core business encompasses the development, production and sale of lenses, lens modules, prisms and other precision optical devices that serve a variety of end markets. Sunny Optical’s solutions are integrated into smartphones, digital cameras, surveillance systems, automotive vision equipment and emerging augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications.

Product offerings include multi-element smartphone camera lenses and modules with autofocus, zoom and wide-angle capabilities, as well as specialized optics for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), machine vision, medical endoscopy and other industrial imaging uses.

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