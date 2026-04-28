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Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price gap: Shares gapped up premarket to $7.9450 from a $6.61 close and last traded at $7.9450 on only 300 shares, sitting above the 50‑day MA ($7.21) but still below the 200‑day MA ($8.36).
  • Business profile: Sunny Optical is a China‑based designer and manufacturer of precision optical components and optoelectronic products for smartphones, cameras, automotive ADAS, surveillance, AR/VR and medical/industrial imaging.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $7.9450. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $7.9450, with a volume of 300 shares.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co, Ltd. is a China-based designer and manufacturer of precision optical components and optoelectronic products. The company’s core business encompasses the development, production and sale of lenses, lens modules, prisms and other precision optical devices that serve a variety of end markets. Sunny Optical’s solutions are integrated into smartphones, digital cameras, surveillance systems, automotive vision equipment and emerging augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications.

Product offerings include multi-element smartphone camera lenses and modules with autofocus, zoom and wide-angle capabilities, as well as specialized optics for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), machine vision, medical endoscopy and other industrial imaging uses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Right Now?

Before you consider Sunny Optical Technology (Group), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) wasn't on the list.

While Sunny Optical Technology (Group) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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