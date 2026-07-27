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SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
SunocoCorp logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SunocoCorp reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $77.55 before closing at $76.29, with a market capitalization of approximately $3.93 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $78.50, supported by upgrades and higher targets from several brokerages.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting earnings per share of $2.13 versus the $1.66 consensus and revenue of $10.69 billion versus the $9.56 billion estimate.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SunocoCorp.

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SunocoCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunocoCorp in a report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunocoCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SUNC

SunocoCorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunocoCorp LLC will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunocoCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SunocoCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in SunocoCorp in the first quarter worth $164,000.

SunocoCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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