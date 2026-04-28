SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $63.8350, with a volume of 21640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised SunocoCorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial raised SunocoCorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SUNC

SunocoCorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13.

SunocoCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.9899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

About SunocoCorp

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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