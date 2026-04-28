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SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
SunocoCorp logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SunocoCorp hit a new 52‑week high of $64.42 and last traded around $63.84, remaining above its 50‑day moving average of $61.13.
  • Analysts’ consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.00, but ratings are mixed (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 1 Sell).
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9899 (annualized $3.96), yielding about 6.2%; the ex‑dividend date is May 8 and payment is scheduled for May 20.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $63.8350, with a volume of 21640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised SunocoCorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial raised SunocoCorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SUNC

SunocoCorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13.

SunocoCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.9899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

About SunocoCorp

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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