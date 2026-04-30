Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 615,771 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 775,179 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,394 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,780 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,782 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6%

SUNS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.29% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Sunrise Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Sunrise Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sunrise Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust's portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunrise Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunrise Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here