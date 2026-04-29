Sunrun (RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $654.8260 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.37. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $4.63 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $2,557,276.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 934,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,379,236.50. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maria Barak sold 8,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $109,893.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,404.21. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 879,894 shares of company stock worth $13,017,496. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,732 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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