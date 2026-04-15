Super Group (SGHC) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,791 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the typical volume of 4,440 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Group (SGHC) news, insider Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 47,391 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $507,557.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,698.64. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $547,323.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,344.27. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,928. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,363 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,271 shares of the company's stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,688 shares of the company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 11.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,970 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

SGHC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Super Group has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Super Group (SGHC)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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