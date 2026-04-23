Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $26.50. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $26.7720, with a volume of 17,400,842 shares.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a "market underperform" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here