Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 48,080,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 37,648,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supermicro launched new Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin and HGX Rubin platforms, aimed at gigawatt-scale AI data center deployments. This strengthens the company’s positioning in the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Supermicro launched new Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin and HGX Rubin platforms, aimed at gigawatt-scale AI data center deployments. This strengthens the company’s positioning in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced 12 new server platforms with Intel Xeon 6+ processors, which could help lower total cost of ownership and accelerate deployments for cloud and data center customers. Article Title

The company also introduced 12 new server platforms with Intel Xeon 6+ processors, which could help lower total cost of ownership and accelerate deployments for cloud and data center customers. Positive Sentiment: Verda, a leading European AI cloud provider, selected Supermicro’s NVIDIA GPU-accelerated rack-scale systems, adding another customer win and supporting the company’s AI growth narrative. Article Title

Verda, a leading European AI cloud provider, selected Supermicro’s NVIDIA GPU-accelerated rack-scale systems, adding another customer win and supporting the company’s AI growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on SMCI to $44 from $36, indicating improved expectations for the business even though the firm kept a Neutral rating. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on SMCI to $44 from $36, indicating improved expectations for the business even though the firm kept a Neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Supermicro as an undervalued AI stock and highlighted a long-term investment case, which may support sentiment but does not change fundamentals immediately. Article Title

Several articles framed Supermicro as an undervalued AI stock and highlighted a long-term investment case, which may support sentiment but does not change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because the stock still trades above Mizuho’s revised target, suggesting limited near-term upside from that view. Article Title

Some investors remain cautious because the stock still trades above Mizuho’s revised target, suggesting limited near-term upside from that view. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing regulatory scrutiny and reports tied to alleged chip-smuggling concerns in Taiwan may keep risk sentiment elevated around SMCI and its supply chain. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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