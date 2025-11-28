Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.4% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.96. 10,742,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,477,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,326,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $11,375,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

