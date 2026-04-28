Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $27.25. 23,183,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 35,906,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced its largest U.S. location — a new DCBBS campus / Silicon Valley expansion to support next‑generation AI data centers, add hundreds of U.S. jobs and expand domestic production. This bolsters revenue/AI-capacity narratives. Supermicro Adds Largest Silicon Valley Campus - PR Newswire

Company announced its largest U.S. location — a new DCBBS campus / Silicon Valley expansion to support next‑generation AI data centers, add hundreds of U.S. jobs and expand domestic production. This bolsters revenue/AI-capacity narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Market-coverage pieces note SMCI underperformed peers in recent sessions and flagged recent volatility; useful for context but not a company-specific fundamental change. MSN: Super Micro underperforms

Market-coverage pieces note SMCI underperformed peers in recent sessions and flagged recent volatility; useful for context but not a company-specific fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: A wave of law firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Portnoy, Glancy Prongay Wolke & others) issued investor alerts or filed a securities‑fraud class action covering purchases between Apr 30, 2024 and Mar 19, 2026 — investors have a May 26, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. The flood of notices increases legal uncertainty and short‑term downside risk. Rosen Law Firm investor notice

A wave of law firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Portnoy, Glancy Prongay Wolke & others) issued investor alerts or filed a securities‑fraud class action covering purchases between Apr 30, 2024 and Mar 19, 2026 — investors have a May 26, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. The flood of notices increases legal uncertainty and short‑term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: At least one firm’s alert explicitly cites alleged misrepresentations about export‑control compliance and potential illegal bypassing of controls — these are factual allegations that, if proven, could trigger regulatory scrutiny, fines or reputational harm. Levi & Korsinsky investor alert re export controls

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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