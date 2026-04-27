Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.2% - Here's Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 28,578,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 36,064,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CJS Securities reissued a "market underperform" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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