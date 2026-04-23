Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 8.3% - Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.75. 46,397,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 36,119,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CJS Securities restated a "market underperform" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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