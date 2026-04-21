Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.1667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get SUPN alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 5,369 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $271,725.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,057,501.93. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,250 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,044 shares in the company, valued at $845,382.40. The trade was a 29.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,356. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 648.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,042,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Supernus Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Supernus Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here