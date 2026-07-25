Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.83.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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