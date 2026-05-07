Supreme (LON:SUP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital Group

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Supreme Stock Performance

's stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON SUP traded up GBX 3 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 165. The company's stock had a trading volume of 222,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.40. The stock has a market cap of £193.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06. Supreme has a 52 week low of GBX 123 and a 52 week high of GBX 205.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as 'Vaping' and 'Branded Distribution'), Drinks & Wellness ('Sports Nutrition & Wellness' combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals & Household (previously 'Batteries' and 'Lighting', also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company's capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

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