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Supreme (LON:SUP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Supreme logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group on Thursday reaffirmed its house stock rating on Supreme.
  • Shares traded up GBX 3 to GBX 165 with volume of 222,365 (below the 248,567 average); the 50- and 200-day SMAs are GBX 141.21 and GBX 150.40 and the 52-week range is GBX 123–205.
  • Supreme operates three divisions — Vaping, Drinks & Wellness (including newly acquired SlimFast) and Electricals & Household (including 1001 cleaning) — and has a market cap of £193.6m, a P/E of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Supreme (LON:SUP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Supreme Stock Performance

LON SUP traded up GBX 3 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 165. The company's stock had a trading volume of 222,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.40. The stock has a market cap of £193.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06. Supreme has a 52 week low of GBX 123 and a 52 week high of GBX 205.

Supreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as 'Vaping' and 'Branded Distribution'), Drinks & Wellness ('Sports Nutrition & Wellness' combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals & Household (previously 'Batteries' and 'Lighting', also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company's capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

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