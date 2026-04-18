Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as high as C$3.68. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 7,689 shares traded.

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Supremex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Supremex (TSE:SXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.92 million for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 0.7454874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Supremex's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment. Its product portfolio consists of translucent envelopes, custom envelopes, stock envelopes, poly mailers, enviro-Logix flat mailers, board mailers, custom labels, affixing, repositionable notes and others.

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