Surrozen (SRZN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.0920) per share and revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($7.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($6.30). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 7,476.67%. On average, analysts expect Surrozen to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Surrozen Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Surrozen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Surrozen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 106,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $2,633,386.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 736,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,518.26. This represents a 16.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 194,820 shares of company stock worth $4,788,906 over the last three months. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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