Susan Kronick Sells 1,119 Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) Director Susan Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,030,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,115. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.54 and a 1 year high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 483 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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