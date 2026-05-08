Susquehanna Boosts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $7.50

RPC (NYSE:RES - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Susquehanna's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RPC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.63.

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RPC Trading Down 1.5%

RES opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. RPC has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RPC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at $491,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 215,350 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company's stock.

Key RPC News

Here are the key news stories impacting RPC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — RPC reported Q1 revenue of $454.8M (up 36.6% YoY) and GAAP EPS of $0.03, topping consensus revenue and EPS estimates, showing resilient demand for its oilfield services despite disruptions. PR Newswire

Q1 beat — RPC reported Q1 revenue of $454.8M (up 36.6% YoY) and GAAP EPS of $0.03, topping consensus revenue and EPS estimates, showing resilient demand for its oilfield services despite disruptions. Positive Sentiment: Outperformed under duress — coverage notes RPC beat revenue estimates despite weather-related disruptions, which supports near-term revenue momentum. Investing.com

Outperformed under duress — coverage notes RPC beat revenue estimates despite weather-related disruptions, which supports near-term revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript posted — management commentary in the Q1 call will be key for guidance, capital allocation and margin outlook; transcripts are available for review. Seeking Alpha

Earnings call/transcript posted — management commentary in the Q1 call will be key for guidance, capital allocation and margin outlook; transcripts are available for review. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional activity and analyst views — recent filings show both additions and large trims by funds; median recent analyst target sits below recent highs, indicating cautious sentiment. Quiver Quant

Mixed institutional activity and analyst views — recent filings show both additions and large trims by funds; median recent analyst target sits below recent highs, indicating cautious sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation concerns — EPS declined year-over-year (Q1 2025 EPS was $0.06 vs $0.03 now), net margin remains low (~1.97%) and RES carries a high P/E, making the stock sensitive to guidance or margin pressure. Market commentary links the earnings mix and forward uncertainty to the share drop. MSN

About RPC

RPC, Inc NYSE: RES provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

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