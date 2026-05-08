Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.73.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.6%

MTSI opened at $356.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $355.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $4,512,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,896. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 551,557 shares of company stock worth $137,590,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after buying an additional 157,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,374,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $186,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $217,073,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of ~$289.0M (up 22.5% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $1.09, topping consensus; adjusted gross margin was ~58.5%, supporting stronger profitability. MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 results beat: MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of ~$289.0M (up 22.5% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $1.09, topping consensus; adjusted gross margin was ~58.5%, supporting stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Upside Q3 guidance: Management guided fiscal Q3 revenue $331M–$339M and adjusted EPS $1.31–$1.37 (consensus much lower), with adjusted gross margin guided ~59–60% — a clear signal of accelerating growth and margin expansion. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript (includes guidance)

Upside Q3 guidance: Management guided fiscal Q3 revenue $331M–$339M and adjusted EPS $1.31–$1.37 (consensus much lower), with adjusted gross margin guided ~59–60% — a clear signal of accelerating growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction/analysis: Coverage notes the beat + strong guide as the likely catalyst for the stock rally, saying momentum could drive multiple expansion for a growth-oriented semiconductor name. QuiverQuant price-movement analysis

Market reaction/analysis: Coverage notes the beat + strong guide as the likely catalyst for the stock rally, saying momentum could drive multiple expansion for a growth-oriented semiconductor name. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and detail: Multiple outlets summarized the quarter and provided comparisons to Street estimates and year-ago metrics; call transcript is available for investors wanting line-item color on product lines and end markets. Zacks analysis of key metrics

Earnings coverage and detail: Multiple outlets summarized the quarter and provided comparisons to Street estimates and year-ago metrics; call transcript is available for investors wanting line-item color on product lines and end markets. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Data compiled in media coverage shows heavy insider sales (dozens of sales, no reported purchases in the recent period), which may concern some investors about near-term insider conviction. QuiverQuant insider and holdings data

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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