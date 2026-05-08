Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on DoorDash from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.86.

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DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,135,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and strong user metrics — DoorDash reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, topping estimates, and said membership signups and MAUs hit record highs, supporting confidence in consumer demand. Article Title

Q1 EPS beat and strong user metrics — DoorDash reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, topping estimates, and said membership signups and MAUs hit record highs, supporting confidence in consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected Q2 order/GOV outlook — DoorDash forecast quarterly marketplace gross order value above estimates, which traders view as the primary bullish catalyst. Article Title

Stronger-than-expected Q2 order/GOV outlook — DoorDash forecast quarterly marketplace gross order value above estimates, which traders view as the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target lifts — Several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (Needham, BTIG reaffirmed “buy”; UBS and Wells Fargo nudged price targets higher), adding buy-side validation after the print. Article Title

Analyst support and price-target lifts — Several firms reaffirmed or raised targets (Needham, BTIG reaffirmed “buy”; UBS and Wells Fargo nudged price targets higher), adding buy-side validation after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter: revenue miss and margin pressure — Revenue rose year-over-year but came in slightly below consensus and margins narrowed due to higher cost of revenue and increased investments. Management kept its 2026 EBITDA-margin view unchanged despite the one-time gas program. Article Title

Mixed quarter: revenue miss and margin pressure — Revenue rose year-over-year but came in slightly below consensus and margins narrowed due to higher cost of revenue and increased investments. Management kept its 2026 EBITDA-margin view unchanged despite the one-time gas program. Neutral Sentiment: Grocery and marketplace expansion highlighted as growth drivers — Company commentary and industry coverage point to grocery/retail and international expansion as the next leg of growth. Article Title

Grocery and marketplace expansion highlighted as growth drivers — Company commentary and industry coverage point to grocery/retail and international expansion as the next leg of growth. Negative Sentiment: Driver gas-relief costs — DoorDash outlined ~$50M in a spring gas-relief program and has signaled it will book ~$100M in gas-related costs in H1; management says it will offset some spending by delaying investments, but investors worry about margin impact. Article Title

Driver gas-relief costs — DoorDash outlined ~$50M in a spring gas-relief program and has signaled it will book ~$100M in gas-related costs in H1; management says it will offset some spending by delaying investments, but investors worry about margin impact. Negative Sentiment: Profit pressure and price-target trims from some firms — Coverage notes a profit tick-down and at least two firms cut price targets after the report, underscoring concern around slower revenue mix and rising costs. Article Title

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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