Susquehanna Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $172.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.62.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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