Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $78.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock's previous close.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.60.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE DAL opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Delta Air Lines's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,552,904. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 357,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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