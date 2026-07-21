Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Susquehanna Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $30.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Wolfspeed logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Susquehanna cut its price target on Wolfspeed from $40 to $30 while keeping a neutral rating, implying limited downside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has one Buy, two Hold, and one Sell rating, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.
  • Wolfspeed shares rose 7.5% to $31.60 on Tuesday, even as the company continues to post losses and recent quarterly revenue fell 19% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolfspeed from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Up 7.5%

Wolfspeed stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 701,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,343. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.78) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc NYSE: WOLF is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company's product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wolfspeed Right Now?

Before you consider Wolfspeed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolfspeed wasn't on the list.

While Wolfspeed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines