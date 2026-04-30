Susquehanna Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $65.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Susquehanna's target price points to a potential upside of 22.94% from the company's previous close.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.88.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,172,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -294.90 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.81 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Viavi Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $116,792.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,532.22. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 42,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,176,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,592,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,803,485. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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