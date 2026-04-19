Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Swedbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SWDBY

Swedbank Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Swedbank stock opened at SEK 36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 34.53. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Swedbank has a 1 year low of SEK 21.84 and a 1 year high of SEK 40.58.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.10. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of SEK 1.79 billion. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 30.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank's franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

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