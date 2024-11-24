Swedbank AB Purchases 81,414 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.68% of Ulta Beauty worth $125,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $281,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 118,777 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 68.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 82,240 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $376.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

