Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Swedbank had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%.
Swedbank Stock Up 0.1%
SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting SEK 34.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. Swedbank has a 12 month low of SEK 24.56 and a 12 month high of SEK 40.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 34.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Swedbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".
Read Our Latest Analysis on Swedbank
About Swedbank
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Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank's franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.
Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.
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