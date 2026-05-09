Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Danske cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Price Performance

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $755.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $749.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Here are the key news stories impacting Swedish Orphan Biovitrum this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and projected rising earnings through 2026 and 2027, including $2.26 EPS for FY2026 and $3.49 EPS for FY2027 , which may reinforce investor confidence. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock page

HC Wainwright maintained a rating on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and projected rising earnings through 2026 and 2027, including and , which may reinforce investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The new report mainly updated quarterly and annual EPS estimates for multiple future periods, but it did not include a fresh business update, catalyst, or management guidance change. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock page

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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