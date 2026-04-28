Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

Get BIOVF alerts: Sign Up

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIOVF

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum wasn't on the list.

While Swedish Orphan Biovitrum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here