Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $43.15. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum shares last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 100 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIOVF. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 331.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $846.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $879.40 million.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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