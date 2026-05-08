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Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Swire Pacific logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Swire Pacific hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $12.09 and last at $11.73 on a volume of 3,800 shares versus a prior close of $11.32.
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold" on March 4, and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently "Hold."
  • Fundamentals show modest liquidity (quick ratio 0.84, current ratio 0.98) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.23), while technicals (50‑day MA $10.92, 200‑day MA $9.60) point to an upward trend.
  • Interested in Swire Pacific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 3800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Swire Pacific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on SWRAY

Swire Pacific Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region's principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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