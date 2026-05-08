Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 3800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Swire Pacific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on SWRAY

Swire Pacific Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region's principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

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