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Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have an average recommendation of "Reduce" on Swisscom based on six covering brokerages (two sell, four hold), with recent downgrades from UBS, New Street Research (to strong sell) and BNP Paribas Exane.
  • Swisscom shares opened at $83.65, trading below the 50‑day moving average ($88.80) but above the 200‑day ($79.11); the stock has a market capitalization of $433.32 billion and a P/E of 28.26.
  • Swisscom is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider—majority‑owned by the Swiss Confederation—offering mobile and fixed telephony, broadband, ICT, cloud, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Swisscom.

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCMWY

Swisscom Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $433.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29.

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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