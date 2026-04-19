Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCMWY

Swisscom Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $433.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

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