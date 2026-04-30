Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Maria Freve Sells 2,265 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) insider Maria Freve sold 2,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $130,735.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,655.08. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Symbotic Trading Up 3.1%

SYM traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. 1,028,896 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,187. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $622.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Symbotic's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 833.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Symbotic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symbotic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.62.

Get Our Latest Report on SYM

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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