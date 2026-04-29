Symbotic (SYM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $662.6550 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $622.58 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Symbotic Trading Down 4.1%

Symbotic stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -570.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James Kuffner sold 19,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,180,188.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 179,255 shares in the company, valued at $10,723,034.10. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Brian Daniel Alexander sold 37,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $2,270,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,413.13. This trade represents a 46.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 155,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,965,902 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. Wall Street Zen cut Symbotic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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