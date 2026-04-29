Symrise Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Symrise ETR: SY1 reported a first-quarter 2026 performance that management said came in “ahead of expectations,” as the company navigated a weak macroeconomic backdrop, difficult year-ago comparisons, and emerging input-cost uncertainty tied largely to freight and logistics.

On the company’s Q1 2026 trading statement call, CEO Jean-Yves Parisot said the group posted an organic sales decline of 0.4% year over year, compared with what the company had expected coming into the year. He attributed resilience to portfolio balance and execution, while emphasizing that Symrise is accelerating its ONE SYM transformation to fund reinvestment in growth.

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Q1 sales: modest organic decline with mixed segment performance

Parisot said Q1 sales were “stronger than anticipated,” driven by food and beverage, pet-related business, and fragrance, with “strong momentum towards the end of the quarter.” At the group level, Symrise reported organic sales down 0.4%, comprised of 0.3% positive volumes and a 0.7% negative pricing contribution. Foreign exchange was described as a headwind, which management attributed largely to the stronger U.S. dollar in 2025.

By segment, the company outlined a split picture:

Taste, Nutrition & Health: organic sales +1.7% , with volume up 1% and pricing up 0.7% . Parisot cited continued strength in food and beverage, with Naturals and Savory delivering mid-single-digit growth and beverages growing low single digits. Pet Food grew low single digits, with low single-digit growth in palatability and a slight decline in pet nutrition due to price normalization despite positive volumes.

organic sales , with volume up and pricing up . Parisot cited continued strength in food and beverage, with Naturals and Savory delivering mid-single-digit growth and beverages growing low single digits. Pet Food grew low single digits, with low single-digit growth in palatability and a slight decline in pet nutrition due to price normalization despite positive volumes. Scent & Care: organic sales -3.4%, driven by negative pricing of -2.7% and volumes down -0.7%. Fragrance grew low single digits against strong comparables, supported by mid-single-digit consumer fragrance growth and low single-digit fine fragrance growth. Care and Wellness declined “low double digits,” which management primarily attributed to a double-digit decrease in UV filters against an elevated prior-year base. Aroma Molecules declined “mid-single digits” on tough comparables, while specialty fragrance ingredients performed well.

On Aroma Molecules, Parisot reiterated that the company is progressing a divestment process for the “campaign ingredient process” and is in “constructive dialogue with a strong group of bidders,” promising an update “as soon as appropriate.”

Regional trends: growth in the Americas and Asia offsets EMEA decline

Symrise reported organic sales growth of +1.9% in North America and +2.8% in Latin America, which Parisot attributed to customer demand and “strong commercial execution.” Asia Pacific grew +3.4%, which management described as broad-based across key markets.

Those gains were offset by EMEA, where organic sales declined -4.9%. Parisot pointed to strong comparables, a soft regional macro environment, and the UV filter business as key drivers. Addressing a question on Middle East exposure, he said the region represents about 3% of Symrise sales and that recent events were “slowing down some deliveries” but “not slowing down the market demand.”

Transformation and investment: cost savings, capacity expansion, and innovation

Parisot positioned Q1 as a period of continued execution under the company’s ONE Symrise strategy and ONE SYM transformation. He said Symrise is accelerating “significant structural cost savings and efficiency gains” in order to reinvest and “unlock organic growth opportunities.”

He also highlighted operational and innovation milestones, including opening a new pet food facility in Querétaro, Mexico, which he said expands capacity and strengthens local manufacturing in a “high-growth market.” The company also took an equity stake in Bond Pet Foods, which Parisot described as providing early exposure to precision fermentation technology and positioning Symrise in sustainable protein solutions.

In Care and Wellness, Parisot said Symrise introduced three new cosmetic ingredients and early-stage concepts at the in-cosmetics Global 2026 trade show. He cited external recognition, including a Taste Bar Award for a “best tasting nutricosmetic beverage” and a Silver Fountain Award for a product called Mindera in the green and sustainable ingredient category at PCHI 2026.

On the transformation program, Parisot said that since 2023 Symrise has delivered approximately EUR 100 million in cumulative savings and expanded margin by 280 basis points, describing this as a foundation for “growth activation.” He said more detailed targets would be provided in the second half of the year and reiterated that, over time, the company aims to return to 5%–7% organic growth.

Pricing, costs, and demand: management addresses Q1 surprise and inflation

Several analysts pressed Symrise on why Q1 came in better than the company’s earlier expectation for a low-single-digit decline. Parisot said the March guidance was based on a “soft beginning of the year” and heightened uncertainty shortly after the U.S. “invaded Iran,” which led management to be cautious. He added that March was “definitely better than January and February,” and credited portfolio activation and execution.

He also acknowledged that some demand may have been pulled forward. In response to BNP Paribas analyst Nicola Tang, Parisot said Symrise had communicated early about potential price increases linked to war effects on raw materials and logistics, and “some customers, perhaps certainly, anticipated some delivery before having any price increase,” while adding that it was “very difficult to measure.”

On input costs and margin protection, Parisot said Symrise is taking actions including reformulation, price increases, and surcharges to address logistics cost inflation. “In any case, we are totally offsetting the cost we are eventually facing,” he said. In a follow-up on timing, CFO Olaf Klinger said the company is implementing price actions “this year,” describing it as “more a topic for Q2, Q3, without any delay.”

Parisot also told Morgan Stanley analyst Lisa De Neve that the company is working on two types of price actions—general price increases reflecting value provided and surcharges tied to extraordinary costs such as logistics. He added that Symrise still expects its growth mix to be “more or less two-thirds, one-third,” meaning roughly two-thirds volume and one-third price.

Outlook reaffirmed: 2026 guidance and midterm targets unchanged

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, calling for organic sales growth of 2%–4%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5%–22.5%, and an adjusted business free cash flow margin above 14%. Parisot said the impact from the Middle East conflict has been “manageable” and does not change Symrise’s underlying growth assumptions, while freight and logistics costs remain an area of “elevated uncertainty.”

From a phasing standpoint, Parisot said year-over-year comparables are more challenging in the first part of the year and should moderate in the second half. He said Symrise expects a “sequential improvement in organic growth” over the coming quarters, supported by transformation execution, customer project momentum, and a strong innovation pipeline.

Symrise also reaffirmed its 2025–2028 targets of 5%–7% organic sales growth, an EBITDA margin between 21% and 23%, and a business free cash flow margin above 14%.

About Symrise ETR: SY1

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

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