Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.82.

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Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.97. Synaptics has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $149.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The firm had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. This represents a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $46,185.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,571,838.92. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 16,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synaptics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock worth $446,241,000 after buying an additional 594,235 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 45,746 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,175 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Further Reading

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