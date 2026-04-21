Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. 6,611,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,799. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

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Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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