Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $79.3640 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.88% and a negative return on equity of 256.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 224.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Nicholas A.J. Botwood sold 31,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $566,602.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 60,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,104,453.90. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 32,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,752,594.32. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 105,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.55.

View Our Latest Report on SNDX

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax's research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company's lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

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