Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.3077.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Sysco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

Sysco Trading Down 14.9%

NYSE:SYY opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. Sysco has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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