T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $261.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $10.52 on Wednesday, hitting $197.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,150,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,174. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $206.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.52. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Community Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here