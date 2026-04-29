T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 12.45%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,401,024. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

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T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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