T-Mobile US's (TMUS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $191.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.87. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $263.79. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $107,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

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T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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