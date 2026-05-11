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T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Evercore

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • Evercore cut T. Rowe Price Group’s price target from $106 to $104, implying a slight downside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall: MarketBeat says TROW has a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average price target of $99.54.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $2.52 EPS versus $2.37 expected, while revenue rose 5.3% year over year to $1.86 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's price target points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the company's previous close.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised T. Rowe Price Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $99.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $105.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,770,071 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $897,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,280,854 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $335,894,000 after buying an additional 1,832,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,283,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,073,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,306,922 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 584,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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