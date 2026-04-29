Taboola.com (TBLA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $453.2360 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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