Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.69 and last traded at $93.6390, with a volume of 7463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

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Taiwan Fund Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Fund

In other Taiwan Fund news, Director William C. Kirby acquired 50,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $3,289,586.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,301.40. The trade was a -106.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Fund by 40.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company's stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 1,061.6% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 66,210 shares of the company's stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 86.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,145 shares of the company's stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter.

About Taiwan Fund

Taiwan Fund, Inc NYSE: TWN is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia's most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

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