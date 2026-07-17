Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 3% - Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $386.02 and last traded at $397.5910. 20,848,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 14,079,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.74.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported another standout quarter, with revenue up 33.7% year over year, profit up 77%, and earnings beating estimates, reinforcing that demand for advanced AI chips remains extremely strong.

TSMC reported another standout quarter, with revenue up 33.7% year over year, profit up 77%, and earnings beating estimates, reinforcing that demand for advanced AI chips remains extremely strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 growth outlook to above 40% and boosted capital spending plans, signaling management expects AI-driven demand to stay robust well beyond this quarter.

The company raised its 2026 growth outlook to above 40% and boosted capital spending plans, signaling management expects AI-driven demand to stay robust well beyond this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive after the report, with Zacks upgrading TSMC to Strong Buy and TD Cowen raising its price target, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Analysts remained constructive after the report, with Zacks upgrading TSMC to Strong Buy and TD Cowen raising its price target, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that TSMC’s expanded U.S. investment and capacity buildout should support long-term leadership in leading-edge chips and advanced packaging. TSMC Q2 profit jumps 77% to record, far surpasses expectations

Several reports highlighted that TSMC’s expanded U.S. investment and capacity buildout should support long-term leadership in leading-edge chips and advanced packaging. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, TSMC and other AI chip names were caught in a broader semiconductor selloff as investors questioned how much more capital spending the AI boom can absorb and whether returns will stay as high.

Despite the strong fundamentals, TSMC and other AI chip names were caught in a broader semiconductor selloff as investors questioned how much more capital spending the AI boom can absorb and whether returns will stay as high. Neutral Sentiment: Weakness across Asian and U.S. chip stocks, including Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and others, pressured TSMC shares even after the earnings beat, suggesting sector-wide rotation rather than company-specific disappointment.

Weakness across Asian and U.S. chip stocks, including Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and others, pressured TSMC shares even after the earnings beat, suggesting sector-wide rotation rather than company-specific disappointment. Negative Sentiment: The biggest concern weighing on the stock is TSMC’s sharply higher capex and additional $100 billion U.S. expansion plan, which raised fears of margin pressure and lower free cash flow in the near term.

The biggest concern weighing on the stock is TSMC’s sharply higher capex and additional $100 billion U.S. expansion plan, which raised fears of margin pressure and lower free cash flow in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened because expectations for AI leaders are already very high, so even excellent results were seen as not enough to reaccelerate the stock immediately.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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